Okanagan Sun have strong showing in first game of the season

The Okanagan Sun Football Club made easy work of the host Vancouver Island Raiders Saturday evening 50-19.

Things didn't really go the Sun's way in the 1st half. The Raiders got off to a quick 7-3 lead when they threw a 75 yard touchdown pass. Sun Quarterback Dominic Britton missed his receivers a handful of times in the first half going 10 for 20 throwing a pair of interceptions. Thanks to the Sun's defense they were able to head to the locker room with a 15-7 lead.

The Sun offense would kick it into gear in the 2nd half scoring 5 touchdowns. Dominic Britton would go on a tear with a handful of impressive drives throwing a 70 yard TD pass to rookie Noah Bymak. Britton would go on another impressive drive scoring a 1 run TD run to extend their lead. The game would come to a complete halt with 2:19 remaining after Raider's offensive lineman Gage Geiger would be forced to leave the game via ambulance with an undisclosed injury. After the long delay the game would get out of hand with the Sun capitalizing on a defensive TD from Garrett Cape, a Special Teams TD where Grayson Statham would collect a fumble and return for a TD and then the backup QB Liam Kroeger would throw a dart to receiver Farrell Kenfack to cap off a 5 TD second half.

The Sun are back in action next Saturday when they take on the defending CJFL Champions, the Langley Rams. Kickoff at 4:00pm from McLeod Stadium in Langley Township. You can tune in for the game exclusively on AM1150 or stream by using the iHeartRadio app.

Article by Okanagan Sun Director of Marketing & Communications Chase Johnston