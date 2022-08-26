Okanagan Sun Host Prince George Kodiaks on Saturday Aftrernoon

The Sun are coming off a 58-1 win over the Vancouver Island Raiders last weekend. It was a tough start for the Sun with their quarterback Dominic Britton throwing 2 interceptions to start the game. Britton would later figure things out tossing 3 touchdown's on only 20 attempts.

This weekend the Sun face the Prince George Kodiaks. The Kodiaks are coming off a big win in front of their home crowd last Saturday over the Valley Huskers. The Kodiaks are the new expansion club in the CJFL. Like most expansion clubs in sports, it takes some time to gain chemistry with a brand new roster. The Kodiaks have appeared to figure it out at the right time. Defensive back Keon Raymond earned himself defensive player of the week after scoring a pick six and registering 3 tackles and 1 sack. The week before, rookie wide receiver Jerome Erickson earned Rookie of the Week honours. For the Sun, after scoring 123 points in their past two games they are the hottest club in the nation, but cannot take this Prince George team for granted.

Sun Head Coach Travis Miller knows this Kodiaks club will be motivated heading into week 6, "We cannot look past Prince George", said Miller. "They're coming off a big win over the Valley Huskers and are getting stronger each week".

This game broadcast will begin at 7:00pm PST on AM1150 Radio available to stream on the iHeartRadio app or watch the video broadcast live on BCFCTV.com. New Director of Marketing & Communications Chase Johnston will have the call. Tickets are available online through the Okanagan Sun website. Kids 12 & under get free general admission at the gate.