Okanagan Sun kick off football season Saturday in Nanaimo

The Okanagan Sun travel to Nanaimo to take on the Van Island Raiders in Week One of the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) Season.

The Sun head into the 2022 season with a veteran defense and a youthful offense. Last year they suffered a tough loss in the BCFC Championship game to the eventual National Champion Langley Rams.

This season the Sun look for redemption, and it starts with an early victory over the Van Isle Raiders. The Sun were a perfect 3-0 over the Raiders last season which included a playoff victory. One key player who dominated for the Sun last year was their star running back Malcolm Miller. Miller aged out this year so the Sun will need to rely on some new faces in the backfield or get more production out of their talented receiving core. 2021 leading receiver Mike O'Shea returns along with Quarterback Dominic Britton. Britton, 21, is expected to take a more significant role at QB this year. Mike O'Shea led the CJFL with 10 TD's last season and was among the CJFL leaders in total yards and yards per game.

The biggest strength heading into this season and in this game versus the Raiders will be on defense. The Sun got a big boost last month welcoming start edge rusher Kelon Thomas back to the defensive line. Thomas only got to play 5 games last season for the Sun averaging almost one sack per game. Joining Thomas on defense including returning linebackers Tyler Going,

Sun Head Coach Travis Miller embraces beginning the regular season on the road, "I think it always helps to get those away games done early in the season. It also gives you the opportunity to stay home for a longer stretch"

This game broadcast will begin at 5:15pm PST with the radio broadcast airing on AM1150 Radio and also available to stream on the iHeartRadio app.

Article by Chase Johnston, Director of Broadcast/Media Relations for the Okanagan Sun