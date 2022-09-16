Okanagan Sun ready for home date with Valley Huskers

The Sun are coming off a tight 34-31 victory over the 2nd place Westshore Rebels last weekend. It was a game that started out disastrously for the Sun who were down 21-6 at one point in the game but managed to claw back in the 2nd half erasing the 15 point deficit. The Sun defense came through in the clutch in the 4th quarter with a couple big stops including an interception from veteran Tyler Going allowing the offense to continue to burn clock and eventually hold on to win the game and remain undefeated. Biggest difference for the Okanagan Sun compared to the rest of the BCFC is their defense. Although the Sun have recently lost some pieces they still have allowed a league low of 87 points. The next closest team in the conference are the Langley Rams at 128.

Saturday the Sun host the Valley Huskers, a club they haven't faced yet this year. The Huskers started turning heads after a couple of impressive wins over the Langley Rams putting up points on their top notch defense. The Huskers are led by their running back Reece Wyke who leads the BCFC with 776 yards on the ground and 5 touchdowns. The Huskers also have a dangerous weapon at receiver in Dylan Manocha. Manocha is 2nd in the BCFC with 433 receiving yards and tied for 1st with 27 total receptions this year. It's obvious the Sun defense will need their best on defense if they want to stop the high flying offense of the Huskers Saturday.

Article by Director of Marketing & Communications Chase Johnston.