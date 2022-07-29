Okanagan Sun ready to hit the field for week 2 action

The Sun are coming off a 50-19 victory last week in Nanaimo over the Vancouver Island Raiders. It was a slow start for the Sun with their offense only generating 13 points in the first half, but they would later figure it out score 5 touchdowns using all 3 sides of the football to do it. Rookie Grayson Stratham scored his 1st career TD off a fumble on special teams and veteran Garrett Cape would score a defensive touchdown. Adding to that were 3 other touchdowns from the offense. Credit also needs to go to kicker Liam Attwood who was perfect hitting two field goals and hitting all of his extra point conversions.

This weekend the Sun face their demons in the Langley Rams. The Sun lost two of three games against the Rams last season, with one of those games being the BCFC Championship game by a score of 7-4. It was pouring rain all week in Langley creating a slippery field where defense stood tall. In the 3 games last season points were a premium for the Sun where they could only score a combined 17 points. In this game it's obvious defense will ultimately play the part on which team is more successful.

Sun Defensive Coordinator & Assistant Head Coach Eli Haynes was critical of his team's defense last weekend, "We need to be more aggressive in the secondary and finish tackles up front", said Haynes. "We left sacks, tackles for losses and knockdowns all over the field last weekend". A big boost to the team's defense is the return of Tyler Going. Going was forced to sit out in week one in order to rest up for the big week two matchup.

This game broadcast will begin exlusively at 4:00pm PST on AM1150 Radio and is available to stream on the iHeartRadio app.

Article by Director of Marketing & Communications and Play by Play Voice Chase Johnston