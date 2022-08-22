Okanagan Sun run away with another lopsided victory at home against the VI Raiders

The Okanagan Sun continue to dominate on both sides of the football after a 58-1 victory Saturday night over the Vancouver Island Raiders.

The game started out slow for the Sun with only 7 points scored in the quarter. Sun running back Jevon Garwood opened things up with a long touchdown run to make it 7-0. The rest of the offense struggled in the first quarter with Quarterback Dom Britton throwing two interceptions and the offense failing to convert a third down.

The second quarter was a different story for the Sun. Dominic Britton turned on the jets throwing 3 touchdown passes and rushing for one himself to give the Sun a 35-0 lead at halftime.

The Raiders made some great adjustments in the third quarter keeping Dominic Britton and the Sun offense at bay. Mike O'Shea would score his 2nd straight punt return for a touchdown in as many weeks to give the Sun their first points since late in the first quarter. Backup Quarterback Liam Krueger would later replace Britton throwing a touchdown pass to veteran Blaise Beauchemin off a play action feed. The Sun would only allow one point after allowing a rouge on a punt. Final score 58-1 Sun.

The Sun are back in action Saturday August 27th when they host the Prince George Kodiaks. Kickoff at 4:00pm from the Apple Bowl in Kelowna. You can hear Director of Marketing & Communications Chase Johnston with the radio broadcast exclusively on AM1150 or streamed on the iHeartRadio app. The video feed of the game will be available on BCFCTV.com.

Article by Chase Johnston