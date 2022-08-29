Okanagan Sun shut out expansion Kodiaks at home

The Okanagan Sun defense showed no mercy after a 35-0 victory Saturday afternoon over the Prince George Kodiaks.

The game started with a shocking move with Head Coach Travis Miller sitting star Quarterback Dominic Britton for backup Liam Kroeger. Kroeger would dial it in for the Sun early marching them down the field allowing Jevon Garwood to rush for a 1 yard touchdown. Mike O'Shea would return his 3rd punt for a touchdown in as many weeks to extend the lead. Liam Attwood kicked a 37 yard field goal and missed a 40 yard field goal which the Kodiaks would concede a single point on making it 18-0 Sun in the 2nd quarter. Late in the 2nd quarter after Mike O'Shea almost returned his second punt for a TD the Sun offense would score again. Rookie Aidan Wiberg would get the ball and rumble his way 11 yards for his 2nd career touchdown making it 25-0 Sun. The Sun would add one more touchdown late in the 2nd quarter with Quarterbacks Liam Kroeger finding Colton Peterson for a 30 yard reception to make it 32-0 at halftime.

The second half the Kodiaks defense stood tall not allowing a single score from the Sun offense in the third quarter. The only points scored was a safety for the Sun extending the lead to 34-0 heading into the fourth quarter. The Sun would earn a single point early in the 4th quarter after 45 yard punt from Isaac Wegner which would go into the endzone making it 35-0 Sun. With under 4 minutes to go in the game the Kodiaks would put together a drive inside Sun territory but would fail to score any points after failing to convert a 3rd down. Final score 35-0 Sun.

The Sun earn themselves a much needed bye week and focus their efforts on the road Saturday September 10th when they have a rematch with the Westshore Rebels. Kickoff at 4:00pm from Starlight Stadium in Langford. You can hear Director of Marketing & Communications Chase Johnston with the exclusive radio call on AM1150 or streamed using the iHeartRadio app. The video feed of the game will be available on BCFCTV.com.

Article by Chase Johnston