Okanagan Sun win BCFC championship: first time since 2015

The Sun are off to Ontario for the CJFL National Semi-Final Saturday, October 29th at 4pm. They defeated the Westshore Rebels Saturday evening (October 22) by a final score 38-0 to be crowned the Cullen Cup champions for the BC Football Conference.

It was a Defensive battle to begin the first quarter as a slow start only gave the Sun a single point by the end of the first quarter. The stingy D-lines continued to dictate the game up until the final moments before halftime as the Sun found the uprights and with 11 seconds remaining, running back Jevan Garwood ran one in to give the team an 11-0 lead heading into the dressing room.

Not long after the start of the second half, the Sun offense began to connect and didn't look back, tacking on another 27 points to seal the victory.

The next opponent for the Sun is the St. Claire Saints. The winner will advance to the CFJL National Final.