Okanagan Suns head to the Island for a weekend matchup with the Westshore Rebels

The Sun are coming off a 35-0 victory over the Prince George Kodiaks two weeks ago. 2nd year QB Liam Kroeger got the start and was stable throughout the game giving starting quarterback Dominic Britton a much needed rest in order to prepare for week 8. The Sun offense spread the wealth with different touchdown scorers and special teams once again got on the board with punt returner Mike O'Shea scoring his 3rd touchdown in as many weeks. O'Shea would earn his 3rd straight Special Teams Player of the Week honours heading into the Sun's bye over labour day weekend.

This weekend the Sun travel to Victoria to take on the #2 ranked Westshore Rebels. The Rebels only loss all season was to the Sun back in Week #4 by a score of 65-29 in favor of the Sun. The Rebels offense turned the ball over a handful of times in the first half allowing the Sun to run away with the highly anticipated battle of the undefeated at the time. Since the loss, the Rebels have got back to their winning ways picking up a pair of victories over the Kamloops Broncos getting their swagger back. Tonight the Rebels will focus on not turning the ball over in order to keep the score close. For the Okanagan Sun they are without some key players defensively. Safety and punter Isaac Wegner is out with injury for the next couple weeks and top defensive tackle Kwadwo Boahen has been granted his transfer to the University of Alberta, allowing him to begin his graduate studies a year early. The Sun will need their top game of the year if they want to remain undefeated this season.

This game broadcast will begin at 4:00pm PST exclusively on AM1150 Radio and available to stream on the iHeartRadio app or watch the video broadcast live on BCFCTV.com. Chase Johnston will have the play by play call.

Article by Director of Marketing & Communications Chase Johnston