Okanagan to host World-Class Musicians

Okanagan Chamberfest is a brand new music festival bringing a world-class musical experience to the beautiful Okanagan Valley.

The VPAG is hosting an upcoming chamber concert organized on May 11. at 7 PM. Admission by donation.

The events founders, Nicholas Denton Protsack and Cameron Crozman, two long-time friends and internationally renowned cello players, created the Okanagan Chamberfest with a dream to bring together some of the world’s best classical musicians to a spectacular wine region such as the Okanagan.

Experience some of the most beautiful music for strings by the likes of Bach and Boccherini performed by some of Canada’s best musicians.

“Let yourself be transported by the lush sounds of music for strings while surrounded by art in this unique audio-visual concert experience” – Okanagan Chamberfest Website

The concert will also be in Kelowna at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Atrium on May 10th and at the Laurel Heritage Packinghouse on May 12th.

Tickets for those concerts can be purched on their website.

The festival is sponsored by Canadian Heritage, the city of Kelowna Chamber Music, and the Central Okanagan Foundation.