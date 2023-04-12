Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program asking for help reporting nesting areas

The Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program (OVGMP) is about to start its annual egg-addling program. Egg addling is an important population management method created to manage introduced populations of non-migratory Canada geese. These geese are overpopulated and increase the risk of water contamination in our local water sources. The program is already underway and continues until mid-May.

Egg addling involves shaking eggs or coating them with non-toxic, biodegradable, food-grade corn oil within 14 days of incubation to make them non-viable and returning them to the nest. Geese will then continue to incubate until they realize the eggs will not hatch, usually too late in the year to produce more. This population control method is supported by many animal welfare organizations. Geese are not harmed by the practice and will continue with their annual life cycle.

The key to success of this addling program is finding and accessing new nests. The public is asked to report lone geese, pairs of geese, or nest locations on private or public land by emailing coordinator@okanagangooseplan.com or calling 1-877-943-3209. While reporting these sighting is welcomed, the public is asked to keep away from nests and to not touch eggs.

“It’s important to note that these are generations of offspring of several different subspecies of Canada Geese that were introduced in the 1960s and 70s,” says Kate Hagmeier, Program Coordinator. “Canada geese from elsewhere in Canada and the U.S. were moved here as part of managed introduction programs and would not naturally be nesting in this region otherwise. This addling program only targets these invasive species.”

The OVGMP egg addling program is responsible for preventing the goose population (an estimated 2,500 birds) from growing out of control. In the program’s 16 years of addling, more than 21,000 eggs have been addled, equating to an estimated 11,000 - 16,000 geese not entering the population, not including the thousands of offspring that could have hatched over the years.

In addition to addling, the OVGMP assists communities through actions such as public education, population monitoring, habitat modification, and working with regulatory agencies to ensure OVGMP management goals align with federal and provincial objectives.

The OVGMP is a partnership between City of Kelowna, Regional District of North Okanagan, Central Okanagan Regional District, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, City of West Kelowna, City of Vernon, City of Penticton, District of Lake Country, Town of Osoyoos, Town of Oliver, District of Peachland, District of Summerland, Westbank First Nation, and District of Coldstream.

More information about the program is available at okanagangooseplan.com.