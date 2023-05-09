Okanagan Zone Theatre Festival returns this month

Theatre BC and the Kelowna Kinsmen are pleased to present the Okanagan Zone Theatre Festival May 24-26, 2023 at the

Rotary Centre for the Arts, Kelowna, BC!

For the first time since 2012, Kelowna is hosting Theatre BC's Okanagan Zone (“Ozone”) Theatre Festival!

The annual Theatre BC Okanagan Zone Festival is a regional, volunteer-based, amateur theatre festival. Theatre BC is divided into ten different regions, "Zones", that each hold a festival every May. Zone festivals are held in a different town in their respective Zones each year, and the winning plays of these disparate festivals go on to compete at Mainstage, a provincial festival held every July in a chosen host city. Both the Zone festivals and Mainstage are adjudicated by professionals in the performing arts who critique the plays and select winners of the various awards (Best Produciton, Best

Director, Best Set, etc.).

This year's adjudicator is Don Keith, BA MA (Directing), Designer and Teacher. Well known for award winning plays, Don has

developed a reputation for producing challenging productions in the high school, Community Theatre and University.

A Theatre Teacher since 1971, he was the recipient of a National Award for Leadership in Education. He is the recipient of the

Drama Teacher of the Year Award in 1999, and a Life Member of Theatre Kelowna Society.

---

This year's festival features plays from the Powerhouse Theatre (Vernon), S.O.A.P. Theatre (Oliver) and Shuswap Theatre

(Salmon Arm).

Wednesday May 24

“Concord Floral” by Jordan Tannahill (Shuswap Theatre)

The hulk of Concord Floral, an enormous abandoned greenhouse, dominates the wild space as well as the imagination of the teens who live nearby. It’s a place of refuge, transformation and of freedom. It’s also a dangerous place that remembers their past deeds. When one of their buried secrets comes back to haunt them, ten teenagers must make a choice in order to save themselves.

Thursday May 25

“7 Stories” by Morris Panych (S.O.A.P. Theatre)

7 Stories is a Canadian dark comedy that features a character generically named “Man”, who stands on the seventh story ledge of an apartment building, contemplating suicide. While attempting to muster the courage to jump, Man suffers constant interruption by residents of the apartment building, each of whom have a story to tell. Can Man find anything in their seven stories to convince him to get off the ledge, or is the human race too far gone? This timely play recognizes that mental health plays a role in everyone’s life, and can impact us all in different ways.

Friday May 26

“Butterflies Are Free” by Leonard Gershe (the Powerhouse Theatre)

Butterflies Are Free is a full-length comedy about a young man leaving his over-protective mother to live in Greenwich Village.When he starts to fall for his off-the-wall neighbor, his mother’s controlling instincts go into overdrive with hilariously touching results. A funny, touching and thought-provoking play that takes the audience on an emotional ride while confronting fears of self confidence, personal responsibility and the risks that go along with loving someone.

All shows start at 7:30 PM; Doors open at 7PM

Location: Mary Irwin Theatre Rotary Centre for the Arts, Kelowna

Tickets $25: https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/guest-events/

$5 for students with valid I.D.

For more information, please contact Debby Helf (Co-Chair, Ozone Festival Committee) 324-504-1033 debbyhelf@hotmail.com