Old Hobbies Coming Back to Life

It isn't all bad news in dealing with COVID-19.



Interest in collecting sports cards and memorabilia has taken off.



Jason Wobshall owns Player's Choice Sportcards and Collectables, and he said, "The market's never been hotter, ever. I don't think even in the '90s. There's not enough product to go around to everybody, and I think a lot of guys have restarted collecting now that they're sitting at home and can't go out to the bars and casinos and everywhere else."



Wobshall says one of the important things about collecting cards and playing trading card games in particular is that they can provide some distraction from the issues of the day.