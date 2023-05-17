Older adults invited to join free YMCA `Chose to Move` program: increasing activity levels

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is offering a free specialty health program to help older adults increase their activity levels. Choose to Move is a three-month group program that guides participants in creating a healthy routine.

Participants will receive an initial one-on-one consultation and attend regular motivational group meetings. Developed by the University of British Columbia’s Active Aging Research team and the Active Aging Society, Choose to Move provides participants with evidence-based resources and support to transition into an active lifestyle.

“After starting the program, I feel stronger and less fatigued, my bloodwork has improved, and the activity has also helped with the side effects of my medication,” states a program participant. “The program helped motivate me and got me out of the house to socialize more.”

Participants will receive access to YMCA facilities for the duration of the program. Those interested are encouraged to register for an upcoming information session.

Event: Choose to Move Information Session

Cost: Free to the community + free access to Y-operated facilities during program

Location: Kelowna Family Y

Information Session Date and Time:

Wednesday, June 7, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Participants must be currently inactive (achieving less than 150 minutes of moderate-vigorous physical activity per week) and looking to add more regular exercise into their lives to qualify.

Learn more about the program at ymcasibc.ca/choosetomove. To register for an information session, please contact Adriane Long at 250-491-9622 ext. 224 or adriane.long@ymcasibc.ca.

Photo: Choose to Move is an active living program for older adults. The free YMCA program provides a one-on-one consultation and group support to those getting started with exercise.