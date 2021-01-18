Oliver care home outbreak over

More than 30 people died of COVID-19 over the weekend in B.C., health officials announced in an update Monday.

Speaking live from Victoria, the provincial health officer said the province's pandemic death toll has climbed to 1,078.

The "vast majority" of those who died over the last three days were seniors and Elders in long-term care, Dr. Bonnie Henry said, offering condolences to those who've lost loved ones.

Additionally, another 1,330 people have been confirmed to have the disease, Henry said.

Thirteen of those cases were in patients who normally reside outside of Canada. The province's top doctor didn't provide specifics, but said most of the people in that group are temporary foreign workers who've come to B.C. to work on farms ahead of the coming agricultural season.

These people are quarantining in hotels, Henry said.

The update brings the total number of cases confirmed in B.C. since the pandemic began to 61,447.

Of those, 4,326 are considered active, and 54,656 are considered to be recovered. The recoveries represent 88 per cent of known cases in B.C.

Another 6,865 people are under active public health monitoring in B.C., as of Monday afternoon. This number does not include monitoring in Northern B.C.

So far, 87,346 people have been vaccinated against the disease.

Currently there are 343 people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus, 68 of whom are in intensive care units.

Henry said the province is dealing with one new health-care outbreak, at Eagle Ridge Manor, but another four outbreaks have been declared over.

Those outbreaks were at AgeCare Harmony Court, Laurel Place, Capilano Care Centre and McKinney Place.

"We are very thankful that McKinney Place has been under control. That was a very challenging outbreak in Interior Health and we know 17 people in the McKinney Place community lost their lives to COVID in that outbreak," Henry said.

There are still 48 outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living facilities in B.C. and 10 in acute care.