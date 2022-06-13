iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
11°C
Instagram

Oliver homicide

B3ZQ7JZBXFL7LGYWYBFIEDFVWA

A man from Oliver has died after being shot.

The incident happened early Sunday morning on the Osoyoos Indian Band.

No arrest has been made in the 61 year-old victims death. 

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit have been called in to assist the Oliver RCMP.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting and are speaking to possible witnesses.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175