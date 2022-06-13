Oliver homicide
A man from Oliver has died after being shot.
The incident happened early Sunday morning on the Osoyoos Indian Band.
No arrest has been made in the 61 year-old victims death.
The Southeast District Major Crime Unit have been called in to assist the Oliver RCMP.
Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting and are speaking to possible witnesses.
