Oliver man wanted in Penticton arrested
On May 23rd, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., frontline officers with the Oliver RCMP were called to a residence in the 6000 block of Kootenay Street.
A 31-year-old man with outstanding warrants out of Penticton was believed to be hiding inside an exterior outbuilding adjacent to the home, and in possession of firearms.
With the assistance of neighbouring RCMP resources, along with a Police Service Dog, the man was safely taken into custody.
Additionally, officers seized several firearms and a stolen motorcycle from inside the outbuilding.
The investigation is on-going.
-
Five driving suspensions handed out by Kelowna RCMP during National Impaired Driving Enforcement DayThe Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services conducted two large impaired driving check stops on May 20th
-
B.C. government offering rebates for e-bikesThe province estimates that up to 9,000 people will be able to access the rebates this year.
-
Okanagan residents invited to take action to break down stigma associated with dementiaThe one-hour info session takes place on Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m. PT.
-
Innovative program helps B.C. patients with overdose-related brain injuries$1.2 million has been allocated toward the Cognitive Assessment and Rehabilitation for Substance Use Program.
-
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPTThe federal authority launched its investigation in April.
-
Celebrate GoByBikeWeek in PentictonIt runs from from May 30th to June 4th.
-
Detour required for portion of 27th Avenue next weekMotorists are reminded to watch for construction workers, slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures.
-
Interior Health Drug Alert for Kelowna: high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines foundInterior Health has issued a drug alert for Kelowna as high amounts of fentanyl and benzodiazepines have been discovered in the street drug known as DOWN.
-
Pathways Abilities Society celebrates 70 years of community serviceThe organization was created by a group of committed parents, teachers and doctors who wanted to ensure children with developmental disabilities received an education