Oliver man wanted in Penticton arrested

On May 23rd, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., frontline officers with the Oliver RCMP were called to a residence in the 6000 block of Kootenay Street.

A 31-year-old man with outstanding warrants out of Penticton was believed to be hiding inside an exterior outbuilding adjacent to the home, and in possession of firearms.

With the assistance of neighbouring RCMP resources, along with a Police Service Dog, the man was safely taken into custody.

Additionally, officers seized several firearms and a stolen motorcycle from inside the outbuilding.

The investigation is on-going.