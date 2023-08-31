Oliver missing hiker located deceased

On August 28th, 2023, the Oliver RCMP received a report of a missing person. It was determined that an adult male went paddle boarding across Vaseux Lake Sunday evening and had not returned from a planned hike. The man’s paddle board was located well up on shore. The man had communicated with his family from the top of McIntyre Bluff, having sent them pictures with no indication of any concerns for his well being.

A search of the area utilizing Penticton Search and Rescue, RCMP plane, SAR helicopter and Police Service Dog were not successful throughout Monday.

Early Tuesday morning the man was located deceased at the base of McIntyre Bluff. RCMP helicopter and SAR helicopter were utilized.

The RCMP is assisting the BC Coroners investigation. No other information at this time

“This is a tragic result for the family of the deceased. The Oliver RCMP and Victim Services will continue to support them through this difficult time. Thank you to Search and Rescue for their assistance in recovering the victim from this dangerous and challenging location,” says Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.