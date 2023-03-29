Oliver police need help identifying female suspected of shoplifting and assault

The Oliver RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying a woman believed to be involved a shoplifting and assault.

On March 17th, 2023, the Oliver RCMP received a report of a shoplifter at a business in the 5000 block of Main Street. The woman allegedly entered the store, and tried to leave the store with unpaid merchandise.

Upon the woman being approached by a store employee, the woman dropped the items and assaulted the employee before leaving.

The Oliver RCMP is hoping someone in the community is able to identify the woman who was captured on video surveillance.

The suspect is described as:

Indigenous

Female

25-35 years of age

Long dark hair

Wearing a black hoodie, with yellow lettering.

Black leggings

Black/orange shoes

If you know the woman’s identity, please call the Oliver South Okanagan RCMP, 250-498-3422.