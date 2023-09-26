Oliver RCMP investigating shots fired

On September 23rd, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., frontline officers with the Oliver RCMP responded to a report of several shots being heard near McKinney Rd and Spillway Rd.

Responding officers attended and spoke with witnesses who said they heard what sounded like several gunshots, however, there was no evidence at the scene to substantiate it. There were no reported injuries.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation remains open.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

