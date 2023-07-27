Olivia Tymkiw awarded Governor General's Academic Bronze Medal

UBC Okanagan women's volleyball outside hitter Olivia Tymkiw has earned one of the most prestigious awards in Canada as she was recognized as a Governor General's Bronze Medal recipient for her academic efforts at Kalamalka Secondary School during her graduating year in 2020-21.



The awards were handed out by School District 22 earlier this month as they recognized both the 2021-22 recipients, and the 2020-21 recipients, that were delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Tymkiw, a native of Coldstream, B.C., who is set to enter her third season with the Heat, earned the award as she graduated with the highest average of any student at Kalamalka SS during her Grade 12 year.



"'Ajuinata' is the Inuktitut word on the back of the medal. Our Governor General, Mary Simon, said it means 'if you're confronted with adversity or things that are difficult, you keep going, you don't give up, and you need to make a commitment to continue to make changes'. I am honoured to have received this award under the leadership of Mary Simon, who adopts this philosophy of persevering through the face of adversity. I am also honoured to have received a governor general's medal noting recipients of other distinctions, some of who taught me in high school, and continue to inspire positive change in the world every day," commented Tymkiw after receiving the recognition.



The 6-2 outside hitter, who studies at UBCO in the Faculty of Applied Science, has been named an Academic All-Canadian twice since joining the Heat at the start of the 2021-22 season.



On the court, Tymkiw has appeared in 38 matches during her two seasons with the Heat, recording 17 kills, 23 blocks, 26 digs and six service aces.