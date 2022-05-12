On the hunt for West Kelowna man
The RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding West Kelowna resident Aidan McLuskey.
The 24 year-old has been charged with failing to comply with a release order.
“The West Kelowna RCMP, along with assistance from Police Dog Services and Air Services, has conducted several searches of the area as officers continue to follow-up on tips from the public,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.
McLuskey was last seen in the area of Gellatly Road.
“If you see Aidan McLuskey, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately,” Lobb added.
-
Looking back at tourism challenges in 2021Challenges in 2021 were similar to 2020.
-
Arson in Penticton blazeTwo people arrested.
-
Is panhandling a problem?Handling out tickets to offenders is futile.
-
Don't take off those winter tires just yetSnow expected on Coq and Connector.
-
Oyama Boil Water NoticeWater intended for consumption or washing produce should be boiled for at least one minute.
-
Reducing the threat of wildfireProtect your home from fire and get some $ back.
-
Team Okanagan gather for good timesLiberal MLA's gather for family fun.
-
The bears are backHousehold garbage is an attractant for bears.
-
Flood danger in Central Okanagan - "Low now"No immediate threat but that can change with warmer weather.