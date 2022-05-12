On the hunt for West Kelowna man

The RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding West Kelowna resident Aidan McLuskey.

The 24 year-old has been charged with failing to comply with a release order.

“The West Kelowna RCMP, along with assistance from Police Dog Services and Air Services, has conducted several searches of the area as officers continue to follow-up on tips from the public,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

McLuskey was last seen in the area of Gellatly Road.

“If you see Aidan McLuskey, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately,” Lobb added.