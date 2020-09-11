On the Road Again: Cops for Kids

The 2020 Cops for Kids Ride is on the road for its 20th year.

Ride Teams departed RCMP Southeast District HQ in Kelowna this morning, on their way to Osoyoos.

This year's ride is different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We'll be in smaller groups," says rider Constable Jared Zeeman. "It'll be a team of six participating each day. I will be riding with my team for two days. The remaining eight days, riders will be expected to ride in their local communities and get a hundred kilometres in every day."

It's the third year Constable Zeeman has taken part. Like many others who ride, he has specific reasons for coming back.

"To meet all the families helped by Cops For Kids. It can actually be pretty overwhelming. You see all the good work that's being done. I'm a father and I wonder what would if one of my kids was sick? Where would we be able to turn to if we had to spend months at a time at Children's Hospital. It's a great way to give back to the community."

Cops For Kids raises money to help children who have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis.