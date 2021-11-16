One dead as search efforts continue in Lillooet mudslide

Press release:

The body of one woman has been recovered from the mudslide which occurred across Hwy 99 near Lillooet on Monday morning and search efforts are continuing today.

Late yesterday, Pemberton and Lillooet Search and Rescue personnel, who were transported to the area via helicopter, located and extricated the body of a woman from the Lower Mainland.

Police have just been in contact with the woman’s family and notified them of her death. The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the death.

Last night search efforts were suspended due to safety concerns however efforts are continuing today.

S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP states, The total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not been confirmed however investigators have received two missing people reports and believe there may have been other occupied vehicles that were lost in the slide. We are asking anyone who was a witness to the event, or believes their loved one is missing and has not yet been able to make contact with them to contact the Pemberton or Lillooet RCMP Detachments.

Further updates will be provided when available.