One man arrested after wild car chase leads police from Salmon Arm to Revelstoke

At approximately 930am on October 11, 2022 the driver of an Alberta registered vehicle fled from BC Highway Patrol. The vehicle was then spotted on the Trans Canada Highway in Salmon arm and was noted to be driven dangerously after seeing a police vehicle.

The vehicle evaded spike belt in Canoe and continued to Sicamous where it proceeded to turn off the highway. The vehicle was later located and struck a police car and fled the area on the Trans Canada East bound. West of the Perry River Bridge Revelstoke Officers spike belted the vehicle and it was brought to a stop with 4 flat tires. The suspect driver then threatened Officers with a blow torch.

The driver was taken into custody in a short time frame without injury to the suspect or Officers. Highway 1 traffic was stopped in both directions during the time to ensure public safety.

The driver of the vehicle is suspended from driving in Alberta and will be facing a number of driving charges in BC stemming from his driving and confrontation with police as a result of this incident.

The 48 year old male driver is in police custody at this time awaiting a bail hearing.