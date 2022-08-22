iHeartRadio

One man dead after collision Friday on Horizon Road: West Kelowna RCMP Investigating

rcmp

On August 19th, 2022 at approximately 5:40 p.m. West Kelowna RCMP, responded to a fatal single vehicle collision on Horizon Rd in West Kelowna in which one male died. This collision is currently being investigated by the RCMP Traffic Analyst Service, BC Coroner Service, the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment Forensic Investigational Service and the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section.

Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors to the collision and the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage, around the area of Horizon Rd between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and quote file 2022-52348.

