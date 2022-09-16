One man dead after collision involving motorcycle and vehicle on Green Mountain Road

On September 15, 2022 at 12:22 p.m., Penticton RCMP and partnering first responders were called to a motor vehicle collision between a Yamaha motorcycle and a Volkswagen car on the Channel Parkway at the intersection of Green Mountain Road.

Early investigation indicates the Volkswagen was northbound on the Channel Parkway and was turning left onto Green Mountain Road. At the same time, the motorcycle was travelling southbound on the Channel Parkway through the intersection. The two vehicles collided. The motorcyclist, a 64 year-old man from Penticton was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40 year-old man, also from Penticton was uninjured.

Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane remain closed but are expected to open by 5:30 p.m.

There is no indication of criminality in this collision.