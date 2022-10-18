iHeartRadio

435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
One man dead after motorcycle crash near Salmon Arm


rcmp

On October 15 at approximately 8:20PM Salmon Arm RCMP officers as well as Provincial Ambulance and Fire
Department personal were called to a single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 300 block of Salmon River Road.

Officers say the operator of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash despite life saving efforts by bystanders, Fire Personnel
and Provincial Ambulance personal.

The subsequent investigation reveled that a black motorcycle with a male operator failed to negotiate a ninety degree
left hand turn while traveling north and left the roadway, according to police.

Mopunties say speed is suspected as being a leading cause of the crash.

