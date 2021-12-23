One man deceased due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

One man is deceased due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after using a propane stove inside a trailer.

On December 21, 2021, Kelowna RCMP conducted a wellness check on a man living in a trailer on Lougheed Road.

Inside the trailer, officers located a 63-year-old man who was deceased. There was a propane stove that was still burning and it appeared as though the man may have been using it to keep warm. Preliminary investigation indicates that the man’s death is the result of carbon monoxide poisoning. The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

The Kelowna RCMP, along with the Kelowna Fire Department are warning people that carbon monoxide can be present in your home, cottage, recreational vehicle or tent. Although it can be present at any time of the year, the risk is greater in winter months because homes in Canada are usually heated by furnaces, wood stoves, water heaters or other appliances that run on fuels.

Carbon Monoxide is an invisible, odorless, colorless gas created when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil, and methane) burn incompletely. The use of these fuels for heating and cooking equipment can be sources of carbon monoxide. Breathing too much carbon monoxide can result in serious injury or death.

“Early detection of carbon monoxide is paramount,” says Paul Johnson – Fire Prevention Officer with Kelowna Fire Department. “Not only must every home have a smoke alarm but it also should have a working carbon monoxide alarm”. Having the natural gas/propane appliances in your home well-maintained regularly by a licensed contractor reduces the risk of CO exposure. Furthermore, always ensure that you use portable propane heaters, stoves and lights outdoors. Never use them within an unventilated enclosure.

Safety Tips:

Smoke and CO alarms should be installed in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home and in other locations where required by applicable laws, codes or standards. For the best protection, interconnect all CO alarms throughout the home. When one sounds, they all sound.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for placement and mounting height.

Test CO alarms at least once a month; replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

If the CO alarm sounds, immediately move to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Make sure everyone inside the home is accounted for. Call 911 from a fresh air location and stay there until emergency personnel declare that it is safe to re-enter the home.

If the audible trouble signal sounds, check for low batteries. If the battery is low, replace it. If it still sounds, call the fire department.

If you need to warm a vehicle, remove it from the garage immediately after starting it. Do not run a vehicle or other fueled engine or motor indoors, even if garage doors are open. Make sure the exhaust pipe of a running vehicle is not covered with snow.

During and after a snowstorm, make sure vents for the dryer, furnace, stove, and fireplace are clear of snow build-up.

A generator should be used in a well-ventilated location outdoors away from windows, doors and vent openings.

Gas or charcoal grills can produce CO — only use outside.

“With the cold weather in effect and extreme cold anticipated in the coming days, the Kelowna RCMP is working closely with the City to support the community in conducting wellness checks of the homeless,” says Inspector Adam MacIntosh - Operations Officer of Kelowna Detachment. “Our frontline officers will be handing out items such as socks, gloves and hats and will be working closely with the shelters in efforts to prevent cold weather injuries or fatalities”.