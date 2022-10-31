iHeartRadio

One man sent to hospital after reported explosion


KGH

On the evening Thursday October 27, 2022 at 9:40 p.m. Kelowna RCMP responded to a call from the Kelowna Fire Department of a possible explosion in the 1300 block of Sylvania Crescent.

The first arriving officer reported no smoke or fire upon arrival. Upon further investigation, it was found that a small butane bottle had exploded in a shed at the rear of the residence.

One male apparently had been in the shed at the time of the explosion and was transported to hospital by ambulance with undetermined injuries prior to the arrival of crews.

There was no smoke or fire and minimal damage to the interior of the shed. No other structures were impacted.

Crews checked the shed and area for heat with a thermal imaging camera. No action was required.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 2 Engines and a Command vehicle.

There is no related criminal investigation.

