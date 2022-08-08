iHeartRadio

One person dead after collision in Tappen

rcmp

The Collision happened between a Toyota and a semi truck.

Police say at around 11 P.M. Sunday, August 7 the Toyota operated by a local male was travelling west bound on
Trans Canada Highway in the 5000 block.

Witnesses reported to mounties they saw the Toyota car cross the center line into the path of a bound semi truck headed east bound where a head on collision occurred.

RCMP say The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the semi truck was uninjured.

The highway fully reopened by 3 A.M. this morning (Monday, August 8) once the scene investigation was complete and the scene
was cleared.  

