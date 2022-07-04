One person dead after weekend UTV crash near Lake Country: RCMP say

Lake Country RCMP is investigating a fatal utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash involving two 34-year-old males that occurred early Satuday morning (July 02).

police say they received a report of a UTV roll-over on Spion Kop Mountain in the area of Summit Trail at 4:15 a.m..

When officers arrived on scene, they located the UTV. The passenger had succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was arrested at the scene for impaired operation causing death and he was transported to hospital by EHS with minor injuries.

The Lake Country Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Kelowna RCMP Forensic Identification Services assisted with the investigation. Mounties say their thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting their own, parallel investigation into the death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the RCMP nor the Coroners Service have any more details to share at this time.