One person dies in Summerland house fire


One person died following a fire at a residence in Summerland, BC, on April 17th, 2023.

On April 17th, 2023, just before 2:00 p.m., Summerland RCMP received a request to assist the Summerland Fire Department at a residential structure fire on Canyon View Road.

The BC Coroner Service joined the Summerland RCMP and Summerland Fire on scene after one of the residents was discovered deceased.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family, who must be going through an immensely challenging time. Our thoughts are also with the first responders and other individuals affected by this tragedy," says Cpl. James Grandy.

The cause of the fire is believed accidental, and is not criminal, or suspicious.

