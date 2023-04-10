One person rescued from early Thursday morning structure fire in Vernon

Vernon firefighters rescued one person from a residence early this morning (Thursday) while responding to a structure fire.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a garden apartment style residence in the 3900-block of 29th Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed smoke was coming from the bedroom window of a single suite.

One person was already outside when crews arrived but a second person was still inside the room. Firefighters helped evacuate the second tenant while the fire was knocked down and extinguished.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the crew, the tenant was rescued and the fire was contained to the single suite, which has smoke and fire damage,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “One person was taken to hospital by paramedics and Emergency Support Services was called in to assist the tenants with emergency shelter.”

During a fire response, every second counts, which means crews need to receive as accurate information as possible to determine the location of an incident.

“Unfortunately, an incorrect address was provided to dispatch when the call first came in this morning, which meant crews had to search for the location. This added about an extra minute to the response time,” said DC Hofsink.

“It was a good reminder for residents and visitors to know the address of where they’re staying at all times, in case an emergency should happen and they need to call for help.”

The cause of fire has been deemed accidental in nature. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended the scene. Firefighters cleared the scene approximately an hour after arrival.