As Canada recovers from the global pandemic, the Government will continue to support vulnerable, low-income seniors who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.



The Government of Canada is proposing to provide up to $742.4 million for one-time payments to alleviate the financial hardship of Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) and Allowance recipients who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) or the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) in 2020.

This proposed measure was announced in the 2021 Economic and Fiscal Update. The government will continue to investigate ways to limit potential benefit reductions for vulnerable seniors who received emergency and recovery benefits.



The CERB and the CRB were designed to provide financial support to employed and self-employed Canadians directly affected by COVID-19. The Government of Canada recognizes that some GIS and Allowance recipients are now facing lower benefit payments this year because of the income they received from these pandemic benefits.

Therefore, the Government is proposing to issue an automatic one-time payment which would reimburse affected GIS and Allowance recipients who faced a reduction or loss of GIS benefits in July 2021. Seniors would not need to take any action to receive the one-time payment.