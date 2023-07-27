One week since activation of AMBER Alert to locate Aurora and Joshuah Bolton

One week ago, a BC AMBER Alert was activated for Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton, who failed to be returned to their primary caregiver on July 17, 2023.

An AMBER Alert is activated in rare cases where specific criteria are met, one of the criteria being, police have reasonable ground to believe that the children are in imminent danger.

Police continue to have concerns for the safety and well being of Joshuah and Aurora, who have not been seen since they were captured on video in Merritt, BC on July 7, 2023. It is believed the children are in the company of Verity’s father, Robert Bolton and Verity’s boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov.

“Investigators are dedicated to advancing this investigation and are working around the clock to safely locate Joshuah and Aurora,” says Cpl. Vanessa Munn, Media Relations Officer for the Surrey RCMP. “This is not something police can do alone, information provided by the public through the 24/7 tip line is and will continue to be a key part of the investigation.”

“In Surrey, we have a dedicated investigational team and continue to utilize all available resources and partners to assist, including BC RCMP divisional resources across the province, local law enforcement and community partner agencies who have all continued to provide invaluable assistance,” says Staff Sergeant Dave Strachan, Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section. “We are all working toward a common goal, the safe return of Joshuah and Aurora.”

If you have the children in your direct view please dial 9-1-1.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aurora and Joshuah Bolton, please contact the dedicated tip line: 604-599-7676 or SurreyAmberAlert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Timeline of Events Leading up to Amber Alert

June 28 – Children left with Verity Bolton for a planned vacation.

June 30 – Robert Bolton (father of Verity Bolton) was picked up by Verity and Verity’s boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, accompanied by the children, in Chilliwack, BC. They were seen towing a large 5th wheel trailer. Later the same day, there was a confirmed sighting in Kelowna, BC.

July 7 – Last confirmed sighting of Aurora and Joshuah, who were captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Merritt, BC. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at this time.

July 15 – Verity was captured on surveillance cameras in Kamloops, BC grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time.

July 18 - Surrey RCMP receive report that Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton were not returned to their father on July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.

July 19 – Surrey RCMP issue BC AMBER Alert.