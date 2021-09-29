One winning ticket sold in B.C. for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Someone who purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Burnaby is waking up $70 million richer.
One winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which also saw three of 13 Maxmillions prizes claimed.
Three tickets will share $1 million, while two single ticket holders will each claim $1 million. Two of the winning tickets were sold in Quebec, two in Ontario and one in the Prairies
The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 1 will be an estimated $20 million.
