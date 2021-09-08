A one woman show will make it's debut at the Kelowna Fringe Festival.

Carly Fawcett is the playwright - and the story is a personal one. “The show is actually a series of vignettes, which is a snapshot of my own getting clean and sober story when I was 18 years old. Something we say in recovery is that when you hit rock bottom that’s essentially the turning point that you need to get to in order to hopefully change your life. So, that’s where the name of the show came from.”

Fawcett hopes the show Rock Bottom will help people see there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“My favourite movies and my favourite stories are the ones that I can watch and I laugh because I related to the dysfunction or I cry because I relate to the heartfelt connection. In my opinion those are the best stories and that’s what I hope people will get from this.”

Fawcett grew up in Kelowna and started experimenting with drugs when she was 13. She began writing three years ago.

“It came from a time in my life when I wasn’t working as an actor and I was ready to quit and I was feeling really low. Kind of, I guess, another remedy today in sobriety, and I started writing more just to sort of get it out of my system. I started performing it for friends and workshops and I started to realize I have something here.”

Kelowna Fringe Festival opens September 15.

Ticket and schedule information is at kelownafringe.com.