This week marks the one-year anniversary of the Trumpeter Court homicide investigation.

Just before midnight on March 24th, 2020, Kelowna RCMP responded to numerous complaints of gunfire in the area of Trumpeter Court in Kelowna. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male in the front seat of a vehicle in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU) assumed carriage of the investigation and determined that this appeared to be a targeted shooting, but despite a thorough investigation, no arrests have been made at this time.

In the hopes of advancing our investigation, we are identifying the deceased as 29-year-old Amanpreet Bal, who had recently moved to the Kelowna area from the Lower Mainland, says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. We believe this shooting was connected to ongoing criminal activity at that time, the details of which we are not releasing.

If you witnessed this incident, have not yet spoken to police, or have any information about this homicide, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net