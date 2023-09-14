One youth arrested after assault at Rutland bus stop: RCMP

On September 13, 2023, Kelowna RCMP arrested the youth male involved in the incidents that took place on and off a BC Transit bus at the intersection of Rutland Rd S and Robson Rd E on September 11, 2023. The youth remains in custody to appear in court today for a bail hearing. Investigators have completed a preliminary report for the BC Prosecution Service including evidence submissions.

“Investigators will be conducting video analysis and reviewing additional evidence to determine what transpired on the bus prior to all parties being directed off the bus” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relation Unit. “This evidence will be important for police and prosecutors to understand what led up to the assault with a weapon and the motivation for the crime. There is no doubt that the victim was bear sprayed and assaulted by the accused; this has been made quite clear.”

To protect the integrity of this investigation and the judicial process involving a youth, no further details regarding the youth or their statement will be provided.

“While the effects of bear spray are extremely painful and may only be temporary, the effects of this young man’s decisions will last much much longer. We condemn any acts of violence in our community and are thoroughly investigating this matter.”

Anyone who has information regarding this incident and has yet to speak with police is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 2023-54354. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net .