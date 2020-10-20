Online booking for COVID-19 tests coming to Interior Health

Press release from Interior Health on October 20, 2020:

People across Interior Health will soon have access to new, easier ways to book an appointment for a COVID-19 test with the launch of online booking for all IH COVID-19 Community Collection Centres.

Testing is available for those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been sent for testing by their primary care provider or Public Health.

Beginning Oct. 20, appointments can be booked online for COVID-19 tests at Community Collection Centres in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, and Penticton. The online booking tool can be found at www.interiorhealth.ca. An IH COVID-19 Test Booking phone line is also available for these communities at 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Between Oct. 20-30, online booking and the Test Booking phone line are rolling out for each of IH’s 23 COVID-19 Community Collection Centres. For more information and updates on which centres are live, visit IH’s Testing Information page.

Testing is available for anyone with cold, influenza, or COVID-19-like symptoms, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

BCCDC recommends that you limit your social group to 5-10 people, outside of your household members. Getting together outside, with lots of space between you, is the safest way to visit with people outside of your social group.

See BCCDC for Common Questions about COVID-19.