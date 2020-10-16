Online registration open for Salvation Army Sharing Christmas Program

The impacts of COVID-19 have been far reaching in the community and The Salvation Army has experienced a 61% increase in the number of individuals and families who have been reaching out for support – with 47% having never accessed their services in the past. With the Christmas season quickly approaching, The Kelowna / Lake Country Salvation Army is preparing for an increase in demand for this coming season.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in our community right now,” says Captain Darryl Burry, Lead Pastor / Executive Director for the Kelowna Salvation Army. “There have been many who have lost their jobs or are facing uncertainty with their employment. This is in addition to those who were already struggling with food and housing security. Each day seems to bring about a new challenge, and so we desire to come alongside and share some hope with those who are experiencing this weight.”

The Salvation Army Sharing Christmas program provides the family with a food gift card and toys for children. Last year, 526 families and over 1000 children in Kelowna / Lake Country received support due to the generosity of the community. This year, with the need anticipated to be even higher, The Salvation Army is asking for your help.

“We could not provide this blessing without the tremendous support of the community,” says Burry. “From financial donations to the donation of food products and new toys, each contribution helps us to provide hope and dignity to local families. We are beginning our registration much earlier than normal to accommodate the anticipated increase in demand, and new safety measures will change the process and timeframe for our distribution in December.”

For families (two or more living in the same household) who require assistance, The Salvation Army has a new online registration for their Sharing Christmas program. Register between October 13 and November 30. For those who are unable to register on-line, they are encouraged to call 250-765-3450 extension 117 as early as possible to arrange for a registration interview.