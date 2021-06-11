Only one option: apply for your HOG through the Province

Kelowna property tax payments and Home Owner Grant (HOG) applications are due Friday, July 2, 2021.

Property owners are reminded that, if eligible, they can only apply for the Home Owner Grant through the Province of B.C. at gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or by calling 1-888-355-2700. This is a new process, which was implemented on Jan. 1, 2021, whereby the Province is managing all aspects of their Home Owner Grant program, including the application process.

“This is a significant change for all B.C. property owners who have grown accustomed to applying through their municipality,” said Jackie Dueck, Controller for the City. “However, with the Province taking over the Home Owner Grant application process, it means that municipalities can no longer accept applications. Property owners must apply through the Province by the July 2 deadline.”

This change is indicated on 2021 Property Tax notices, on the annual CityViews newsletter and ‘How to do it all online’ brochure enclosed with mailed tax notices, on the City’s Property Tax webpages, through the Property Tax e-update (which property owners can sign up for at kelowna.ca/notifications) and via the City’s social media channels. “Our cashiers are also reminding tax payers of the change if they come into City Hall to pay their taxes in person,” said Dueck.

Eligible residents are encouraged to apply for the provincial Home Owner Grant to save money on their taxes: property owners are responsible for applying every year to obtain the tax reduction, as banks do not apply for their customers.

For more information about property taxes, payment options, applying for the Home Owner Grant through the Province, deferment program options and to register for a City Property Account, visit kelowna.ca/propertytax, sign up for e-updates, email revenue@kelowna.ca or call 250-469-8757 (option 3).