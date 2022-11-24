Ontario man arrested in Vernon after alleged assault and car theft

An Ontario man is currently in police custody after allegedly assaulting a woman and attempting to steal her vehicle in Vernon on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, shortly before 10 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of a business in the 2200-block of 58th Avenue in Vernon. The victim, an 81-year old woman, was loading items into her vehicle when an unknown man allegedly pushed her out of the way and entered her vehicle in an attempt to steal it. The victim called out for help and two people nearby came to her aid and confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot. The witnesses continued to follow the man and directed the responding frontline officers to the suspect’s location where he was arrested and taken into custody.

A heartfelt thank-you goes out to the individuals who came to the assistance of the victim and assisted our officers in apprehending the person responsible for this despicable act, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer. "The victim, although not physically injured, was certainly impacted by the whole ordeal."

The suspect, a 49-yar old Ontario man, remains in police custody at this time pending further investigation.