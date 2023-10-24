Open burning permitted for farmers, orchardists with approved permits

Over the last few weeks, the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) 911 emergency line has been overwhelmed with calls regarding open burning sightings. KFD would like to remind residents that these specific burnings are permitted and to report concerns to the non-emergency line at 250-469-8577



Earlier this month, the Province of British Columbia lifted its burning ban on campfires, category 2 fires and category 3 fires. The City of Kelowna followed suit and began issuing burning permits for the 2023 fall burning season.



“On a clear cool day, the public will see a lot of smoke,” said Paul Johnson, Fire Prevention Officer for the Kelowna Fire Department. “Following the last few summers, most of the population is extremely sensitive to smoke in our valley and Fire dispatch is receiving a larger than normal number of calls regarding the smoke. Should you have concerns about a specific property please contact Fire Dispatch non-emergency number at 250-469-8577. We can verify if the property address has a valid permit and if the burning is contravention of the bylaw.”



Orchardists and farmers may obtain a prunings permit or a land clearing permit, enabling them to burn provided they adhere to strict conditions. One of those conditions is a proper venting index, which ensures smoke goes into the atmosphere as opposed to sitting in the valley.



The burning of trees and stumps is permitted with a land clearing permit, however an approved air curtain burner or an incinerator must be used. The permit holder must not only comply with the City of Kelowna requirements but must also meet the requirements laid out by the Province.



City of Kelowna Fire and Life Safety Bylaw requires a fire to be 30.5 meters away from roadway, standing timber, property line, structure or waterway. Fires may not be within 1 km of a school in session. Burning construction materials or burning garbage is strictly prohibited.



Any infraction of the permit will result in the permit being revoked for at least one burning season and tickets are issued from the fire department and can be forwarded to the BC Conservation Office as well.



Due to inversions in the valley, there are only a limited number of burning days permitted throughout the year. Orchardists and farmers are encouraged to chip, haul or compost their pruning/trees however burning is permitted as a means of disposal.



Learn more about open burning permit information at kelowna.ca/outdoor-burning



Access the Regional District outdoor burning information at rdco.com

