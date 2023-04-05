Open burning season closes April 15 within five RDOS Fire Protection Areas

Open burning of permitted burning materials closes at midnight on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). The closure is outlined in Bylaw No. 2898, 2020, a bylaw to regulate open burning within five RDOS Fire Protection Areas of Anarchist, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, and Willowbrook. If your property is located outside the areas listed above, please check with your local authority or the Province of B.C.

Open burning is not permitted April 15 to October 15 each year. To access the Burn Authorization application, please visit the RDOS website and select Permits & Licences. You can also access the Public Parcel Viewer to view Fire District Boundary locations. Please note, depending on conditions, burning season may end earlier at the discretion of the local fire chiefs.

Campfires are permitted after April 15, 2022, subject to Bylaw No. 2898, 2020. A campfire is an open fire that burns wood in one pile not exceeding 0.5 metres in height and 0.5 metres in width, and specifically for heating or warmth, cooking, or Indigenous ceremonial purpose. Campfires may be restricted by the fire chief at any time, and the Fire District will abide by a provincial fire ban in the vicinity of the Fire District.

For more information, please review Bylaw No. 2898, 2020 on the RDOS website at www.rdos.bc.ca.

The use of fireworks shall be in accordance with provincial regulations or Regional District Fireworks Bylaw No. 2854, 2019 for Electoral Areas “D”, “F”, and “I”.