Open house dates for information sessions on Vernon Active Living Centre

The City of Vernon is continuing its efforts to share information with citizens about the proposed Active Living Centre as we get closer to the referendum on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The referendum is taking place in conjunction with the 2022 General Local Election.

Recreation Services staff have been hosting a number of open houses and information booths at local community events so residents can review information, look at conceptual drawings, learn about the impact for taxpayers, ask questions, and receive answers in real time.

One more open house has been added to the list of dates:

Wednesday, October 5: Alexis Park Elementary School @ 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

“As we’ve said, the Active Living Centre is a community-based decision and every voice matters. Your vote is your voice,” said Doug Ross, Director, Recreation Services. “We want to ensure residents have accurate, fact-based information about the project so they can make a well-informed decision for themselves. We hope to see a strong voter turnout on October 15th.”

Staff are in Polson Park today (Friday) until 6:00pm for BC Culture Days. Over the next few weeks, information booths will also be available at the following locations:

Date LOCATION START END Sept 28 Seaton Secondary School 5:00 pm 7:00 pm Sept 29 Schubert Centre 11:00am 1:00pm Oct 1 Vernon Recreation Centre 9:00 am 4:00 pm Oct 1 Vernon Fall Home Show 10:00 am 5:00 pm Oct 2 Vernon Recreation Centre 9:30 am 4:00 pm Oct 2 Vernon Fall Home Show 10:00 am 4:00 pm Oct 5 Alexis Park Elementary School 5:00 pm 7:00 pm Oct 6 Vernon Farmers’ Market 8:00 am 1:00 pm Oct 7 Vernon Vipers hockey game 7:00 pm 9:00 pm Oct 8 Village Green Shopping Centre 10:00 am 6:00 pm Oct 8 Vernon Vipers hockey game 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Oct 9 Village Green Shopping Centre 11:00 am 5:00 pm Oct 12 Recreation Centre open house 5:00 pm 8:00 pm Oct 13 Vernon Farmers’ Market 8:00 am 1:00 pm Oct 14 Vernon Vipers hockey game 7:00 pm 9:00 pm

The City of Vernon encourages everyone to stop by one of the booths to get more information and learn more about the proposed facility. If you have questions about the above information, please contact Doug Ross, Director, Recreation Services, at dross@vernon.ca.