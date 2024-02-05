Open House for 2024 Capital Infrastructure Projects

The City of Vernon invites you to learn about the capital infrastructure projects scheduled to take place in 2024.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend the open house to learn about several community improvements at one time, and speak with project teams to review designs and ask questions. The open house will take place at the Vernon Recreation Centre on February 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

There are 23 capital projects planned in 2024, totalling $29 million, for which $7.2 million will come form taxes. The 2024 capital program projects are consistent with the Rolling Five Year Infrastructure Plan.

Some of the larger projects are:

Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue Roundabout

32nd Avenue Reconstruction – 18th Street to 20th Street

43rd Street Vernon Creek Crossing

Polson Park Vernon Creek Naturalization Phase 1

The open house will also include updates on the Active Living Centre project.

For those who are interested, but are unable to attend, please visit vernon.ca/capitalworks or call the Infrastructure Management Department at 250-549-6757 for more information.

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024 Time: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Location: Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium

3310 37th Avenue

Vernon, BC

The City looks forward to sharing more information about these projects, and to answering your questions about the work happening in our community.