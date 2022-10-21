Opening of Albert Place 2 creating more affordable rental homes in Vernon

Vernon families and seniors have access to an additional 29 affordable rental homes for households with low to moderate incomes with the opening of Albert Place 2.

"Affordable housing is crucial to building strong and healthy communities. That's why we're addressing the housing shortage with new affordable homes for people who need them most," said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. "Our government knows there are many families and individuals in need of quality affordable housing, and opening projects like this is one of the ways we're helping make life better for British Columbians."

Albert Place 2 is the second and final building of the Albert Place housing project, which provides 47 affordable rental homes for seniors and families in Vernon. Located at 3610-25th Ave., the new homes are close to transit, grocery stores, a seniors centre and child care facility.

Monthly rents for the new homes range from $420 to $1,676, depending on unit size and tenant income. Some of the units will be rented to households with very low incomes, such as those receiving income assistance. Others will be for households with low or moderate incomes.

These homes were built through a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, the City of Vernon and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) - Vernon and District Branch, which operates both Albert Place and Albert Place 2.

"One of city council's top priorities over the last four years has been the creation of more accessible and attainable housing for Vernon residents and this project is just one example of how we're taking action," said Victor Cumming, mayor, Vernon. "The expansion of Albert Place includes a variety of housing types to provide safe and affordable housing for seniors and families within walking distance of key services, activities and parks. The city is grateful for its partnership with the Province, BC Housing and CMHA to see this project become a reality."

The Province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $3.1 million for the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide $265,600 in annual operating funding. Albert Place 2 received $250,000 through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

CMHA Vernon and District Branch provided the land for the building, valued at approximately $372,000. The City of Vernon waived $208,000 in development fees.

The project is part of B.C.'s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes in B.C. that are complete or are underway, including more than 600 homes in Vernon.