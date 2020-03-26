Operating hours updated for Bulk Water Station

The City of West Kelowna will re-open the Bulk Water Station on Asquith Road from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight, Thursday, March 26. Crews will also open the facility from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, March 27. The City is reviewing options for weekend operations and will provide an update Friday, March 27.

The City opened the station March 25 to provide a free, alternate source of potable water for customers of the Lakeview System during the current Water Quality Advisory, which the City, in consultation with Interior Health, enacted March 25 due to elevated turbidity levels in Rose Valley Reservoir. The Water Quality Advisory will continue until further notice. Please note the advisory may be in effect for an extended period, because of ice break up, which has typically occurred in recent years, at this time of year. We cannot anticipate the duration, but staff will continue with aeration and other methods in an effort to reduce turbidity.

Residents can determine if they are in the Lakeview System if the number on their utility bill starts with 455 or by viewing the Water Quality Advisory Map.

During an advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternate, safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The Bulk Water Station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads is a safe, alternate source. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, residents must use gloves when filling bottles, bring their own clean containers and maintain safe social distances of six-feet.

The Water Quality Advisory is in effect until further notice. The City will advise customers as soon as possible when the advisory ends via its website eNotification system, Facebook and Twitter feeds, website and media. Residents are encouraged to sign up for eNotifications to receive word on Water Quality Advisories and other city news and events.